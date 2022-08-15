Whilst they were at a birthday party with pals, a furious boyfriend hurled himself off a cliff and pulled his girlfriend along with him.

The tragic occurrence occurred as Selcuk Cetiner, 41, and Mehlika Derici, 35, were out drinking at their friend’s birthday at a restaurant in Turkey.

They carried on drinking as they travelled to Asiklar Tepesi, commonly known as Lovers’ Hill, a viewpoint. Merve, who turned 32, and her girlfriend Arda Tolunay joined them.

The beautiful evening, however, took a nasty turn when the two started fighting because of jealousy.

The second pair said that Cetiner knocked Mehlika to the ground before the other two scooped her up.

Then, according to reports, he yelled, “If we die, we die together.”

Cetiner wrapped his arms around Mehlika’s waist and threw himself off the cliff before she had a chance to react.

Both passed away there.

Their friends and family are still traumatized by the incident.