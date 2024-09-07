Jeannie Mai alleges rapper Jeezy isn’t complying with divorce settlement

Television personality Jeannie Mai has accused her ex-husband, rapper Jeezy, of not complying with the terms of their divorce settlement, stating that he owes her a significant amount of money and has failed to complete agreed-upon obligations.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Mai alleges that Jeezy has not fulfilled several key provisions outlined in their settlement, which was finalized in June 2023. These include payments for their child’s daycare and tuition, the creation of a $500,000 interest-bearing account for their daughter, and the transfer of two vehicles’ titles. Additionally, she claims he has not reimbursed her for rent payments covering several months.

Mai says that Jeezy owes her $4,000 for childcare and tuition, and she has not received access to the $500,000 account he was supposed to set up for their child. She also claims that although she was supposed to retain a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco from the divorce, Jeezy has yet to transfer the titles, preventing her from insuring or shipping the Bronco from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

Further, Mai asserts that Jeezy has not paid the $92,417.39 owed for her rent from May through August, as required by their agreement.

Mai’s legal team has attempted to resolve the matter with Jeezy’s representatives, but she says they stopped responding in July. She is now seeking the court’s intervention to enforce the settlement, hold Jeezy in contempt, and recover the money she says she is owed, plus interest.