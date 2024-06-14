Jeezy and Jeannie Mai finalize divorce after a messy legal battle

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have finally reached a divorce settlement following a contentious case where the pair leveled allegations against each other after their split. According to TMZ, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, and Mai have also agreed to seal the terms of their settlement legally.

The official finalization of their separation comes after the former lovers traded allegations against each other during their divorce proceedings. Jeezy, 46, filed for divorce from the television show host in September 2023 following two and half years of marriage.

In December, Face2Face Africa reported that the award-winning rapper denied cheating allegations after Mai, 45, asked a court to enforce their prenuptial agreement’s infidelity clause. Jeezy subsequently asked a judge to nullify their custody and parenting time agreement as he wanted their young daughter to be under his care on a full-time basis.

Jeezy in the filing also claimed Mai had a busy traveling schedule that would not benefit their daughter, adding that the minor was usually under the care of the television personality’s mother and brother. He also further claimed the time he spent with Monaco had been curtailed for some time.

That filing also came after Mai denied she was gatekeeping their daughter from her ex-husband, TMZ reported. Mai had claimed that all of Jeezy’s visitation requests had been honored – though she made mention of safety concerns in another instance.

Mai claimed that the firearms in Jeezy’s home were unsecured, but the Soul Survivor rapper denied that. Jeezy said Monaco is always monitored when she’s under his care. He also said the firearms in his home are never left unsecured, adding that the weapons are far from the minor’s proximity when she’s around.

The pair officially putting their divorce settlement under seal means that the public will not be privy to agreements such as custody/child support, property splits and/or spousal support.