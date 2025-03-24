Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez send out wedding invitations

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are preparing to tie the knot this summer in Italy after a two-year engagement, according to multiple reports from the New York Post and Puck News.Fashion trends

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2019, has been inseparable ever since, traveling the world on Bezos’ yacht and making high-profile appearances together. In 2023, Bezos proposed to Sanchez aboard his superyacht while they were sailing through Europe, and she said yes. The next day, she was spotted wearing a massive engagement ring.

Speculation about their wedding has been circulating for months, with Bezos previously denying rumors last December. However, with wedding invitations reportedly being sent out, it appears the couple is officially moving forward with their plans.

Bezos was previously married to philanthropist Mackenzie Scott for nearly 25 years before their 2019 divorce. The former couple shares four children.