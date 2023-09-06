JEFF SITALI DIED OF FIRE BURNS – POLICE

More details have emerged in what led to the tragic death of prominent veteran filmmaker Jeff Sitali.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba has revealed in a statement to the media that Sitali, 75, died Tuesday around 11:00hrs at his CBS Studios in Northrise near Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital after he was engulfed in a flame while burning grass in the backyard.

Mweemba further disclosed that members of the public who saw a huge blaze, jumped over the fence and managed to put off the fire before they discovered the legendary media personality in a sitting position with his clothes completely burnt.

It is suspected that Sitali got choked from the smoke. His body has been deposited into Ndola Teaching Hospital.