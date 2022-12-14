JELUMU MOTORS PLEDGE K10, 000 TO ZAMBIAN MUSIC ARTIST K’MILLIAN AFTER YANGO DRIVERS ACCUSE HIM OF NOT PAYING FOR RIDES.

Jelumu a company in Zambia that sells second hand vehicles from around the world 🌍have come on board to contribute K10, 000 after seeing the Kakabalika hit maker being rebuked on social media as being broke.

The company says the money will help the artiste add to what others will contribute so that he buys his own vehicle.

K’millian real name Leo Moyo has been accused of using Yango Taxis without paying.

K’millian who has a catalogue of hit songs such “Kakabalika” and “Pa Ulendo” is alleged to have been dodging payments whenever his movements have been facilitated by some Yango Drivers.

This led to some drivers yesterday claiming that the Musical Icon owes them money.

The aggrieved drivers stated that K’millian must be ignored whenever he orders Yango.

They went on to mock him by saying “teti ashiteko nangu ka Vitz” while another came and revealed that K’millian allegedly asked for beer from him.

The singer has not yet responded to the accusations.

Other concerned Zambians have reminded K’Millian to ditch Yango taxis 🚕🚕 and start using Ulendo taxis 🚖🚖 as he sung a song titled Ulendo