Jennifer Hudson Talks About Not Meeting All Her Father’s 26 Children

American singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson, says she has 26 siblings and is yet to meet some of them. Speaking in a recent podcast, she said she became aware that her late father had many children.

The Walk It Out singer spoke about her relationships with her siblings and how she had always wanted to spend time with them, including those she had yet to meet.

“Apparently, he had 27 children,” she was quoted saying. In 2019, Jennifer Hudson made a similar revelation to The Guardian, saying her large family comprised 11 boys and 16 girls.

“I’m the youngest, or at least in the last two or three. And it was always my dream – because I love family – to have a giant table with all my siblings. Just imagine the giant table!” she stated.

She also recalled how at age 15, she and her sister went looking for their dad, after being primarily raised by their mother.

“Once we found him, he moved in with us and never left us until he died. His name was Sam. He was supposed to drive me to college, but he passed before he could. That was when I was 16,” the actress noted.

Born September 12, 1981, Jennifer Kate Hudson is also known by her nickname J. Hud. As a television personality, she has received numerous accolades for her work in music, film, television, and theater.

In 2022, she became the youngest woman and third African-American recipient of all four major American entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT).

She was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013 and named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020. Her third studio album JHUD was released in September 2014.