JERVIS ZIMBA NOT ELIGIBLE FOR ZNFU PRESIDENCY, CLAIMS KAOMA FARMER



The Lusaka High Court has, through an interim order, directed Jervis Zimba to immediately stop holding himself as Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president.





Judge Gaudentia Salasini has also ordered that a special ZNFU council meeting scheduled for 13 March is cancelled, pending determination of a lawsuit against ZNFU.



This is according to an ex parte (one-sided) interim order of injunction granted to immediate past ZNFU vice-resident Joseph Mungandi.





Mungandi, who is Kaoma District Farmers Association member, has sued Zimba, one of the longest serving ZNFU presidents and trustees Graham Mulders and Wilson Phiri.





He wants a declaration that Zimba is unconstitutionally and illegally holding office and should be ordered to immediately step down and relinquish the position.





The plaintiff further wants an order that Zimba does not qualify for future ZNFU elections.