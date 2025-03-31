Jessica Simpson drinks snake sp33rm to help her vocal cords

Jessica Simpson has revealed a surprising vocal care routine involving a Chinese herb cocktail that includes snake sp3rm, all recommended by her vocal coach.

The singer and actress shared the unconventional secret on Instagram this weekend, admitting she was initially unaware of the unusual ingredient until a friend looked it up. Despite the startling component, Simpson seemed unfazed and even compared it to honey, joking, “If you wanna good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm!”

Simpson’s revelation comes after she released her first record in 15 years, an EP titled Nashville Canyon, Part 1. She also made her return to the stage earlier this month, performing for the first time in 15 years at the Recording Academy’s Austin Chapter Block Party, an emotional milestone for her.

The singer isn’t the first celebrity to turn to animal sperm for wellness purposes. Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston have both publicly endorsed salmon sperm as a skincare treatment to maintain youthful skin.

Jessica’s musical comeback follows her recent split from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson. In a recent Instagram post, she shared that her breakup has been a source of empowerment, stating she “chose to be empowered by a broken heart throughout the writing process.”