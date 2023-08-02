‘Jesus is the only juju I know’ – Kanayo O. Kanayo reacts to trending sacrifice memes

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has finally spoken out as videos from old movies gain popularity on social media.

TikTok users assembled various excerpts from Kanayo’s old movies.

The seasoned actor was seen doing several ritual roles in the short videos shared.

In what appears to be a response to the clips, Kanayo said that he had nothing personally to do with the ritual videos that have been going viral during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwa.

The seasoned actor continued by saying that Jesus is the only “juju” he is aware of and believes in.

Kanayo declared that he would take on any role offered to him as long as money was involved.

He said: “For me the only juju I know is Jesus all this night sacrifice and so on call me as long as you are paying my cheque.”

glambymimi1: “You go explain tire No evidence”

eli.odion: “this man don suffer for Nigerians and nollywod hand”

saveandslaythriftstore: “Sorry Sir you can’t tell me what believe! All my childhood movies with you in it says otherwis. Shop quality bags at affordable rates from me today. Thanks”

akodsgram: “Where’s your evidence?”

strawberrycuteface: “You go explain tire no evidence Nigerians ehhh you people are something make una leave our legend biko”.