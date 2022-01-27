THE STONE THAT THE BUILDERS REJECTED HAS BECOME THE CORNERSTONE!

==≠===≠====≠===≠====≠===≠====

Two years ago, Jeyson Musonda Chipepo’s resignation video went viral. He left the Zambia Police Service and spoke publicly against police brutality and lack of professionalism in the service owing to political interference in the discharge of duty. He was arrested in Kapiri, kept in confinement for a long time, threatened, brutalized etc. Last year, he even held a lone protest against lack of good leadership in the Police Service.

Long story short, Mr Chipepo has now been reinstated and promoted to the rank of Inspector. He is also acting as Chief Inspector.

Ladies and gentlemen, man can take away your job, salary, opportunity etc but only God has the final say. The ones who are ill-treating you today may salute you tomorrow.

Congratulations Inspector Chipepo on your reinstatement and promotion.🙏🏿 Salute!🖖🏾

Fun fact: Officer Chipepo loves reading Zambian history books and one of his favorite authors is the late freedom fighter Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe.

by B-flow