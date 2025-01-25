JFK’s grandson reacts to Trump’s order to release files on the former US President’s ass@ssination

Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg has accused US President Donald Trump of using slain President John F. Kennedy as a “political prop,” when the American commander-in-chief issued an order to declassify files tied to his grandfather’s murder Thursday, January 23.

The 32-year-old grandson of the 35th president took to social media to brush aside the bombshell announcement Trump made about long-held government secrets tied to JFK’s assassination, Schlossberg’s great uncle Robert F. Kennedy’s killing and Martin Luther King’s murder from decades ago.

“JFK conspiracy theories — The truth is alot [sic] sadder than the myth – a tragedy that didn’t need to happen,” Schlossberg tweeted. “Not part of an inevitable grand scheme.”

“Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back,” added Schlossberg, who has gained notoriety with the help of his family ties. “There’s nothing heroic about it.”

Trump signed an executive order that would require the disclosure of the files after conspiracy theories have alleged that the CIA was involved in three infamous murders, especially President Kennedy’s.

The Democrat was shot and killed in November 1963 in Dallas by alleged gunman Lee Harvey Oswald, who in turn was fatally shot two days later by nightclub owner Jack Ruby. Debate has swirled for decades about whether Oswald was part of a larger nefarious conspiracy to take out Kennedy.

Schlossberg, who is the son of former US ambassador Caroline Kennedy, became a household name in the past year after he was named a political correspondent for Vogue and spoke at the Democratic convention.

He’s also known for posting a number of tweets and criticizing his uncle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who Trump nominated to be the country’s top health official.