JIANGXI PROVINCE TRADE CHIEFS NODS CHINA – MULUNGUSHI TEXTILE RECAPITALISATION PLAN

October 15th, 2023

KABWE- A high-ranking Chinese delegation, led by China Council of the Promotion of international Trade JIANGXI Provincial Committee Team Leader Wang Yughong yesterday visited Kabwe to assess the state of the Zambia-China Mulungushi Textiles Joint Venture.

The delegation identified the need for substantial upgrades to replace the obsolete machinery and equipment that have hindered quality and effective operations.

The delegation leader Wang Yughong expressed his committee’s commitment to engage Chinese machine manufacturers, with support from the Chinese government, to ensure that the joint venture between the Government of China and the Ministry if Defence of Zambia is revitalized.

And joint venture General Manager Colonel Canisius Chola welcomed the overhauling and refurbishment of the factory with modern machinery and accessories to meet growing demand which will also support cotton outgrower schemes.

According to the join venture documents,the factory that has not seen quality operationalisation since the early 90s aims to tap into advanced Chinese Technologies by including the manufacturing of cotton, silk, sisal, and bananas.

And Central Province Minister Princess Kasune, who accompanied the delegation, highlighted the strategic importance of Kabwe in addressing local challenges and thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for his efforts in attracting investments to Zambia.

The visit holds the promise of creating jobs and reinvigorating the Zambia-China Mulungushi Textiles Joint Venture and fostering cooperation between the two nations.

(C) THE FALCON

