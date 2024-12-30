Jimmy Carter, former US president, dies aged 100



Former US President Jimmy Carter has died aged 100, the centre he founded has confirmed.





The former peanut farmer lived longer than any president in history and celebrated his 100th birthday in October.



The Carter Center, which advocates for democracy and human rights around the world, said he died on Sunday afternoon at his home in Plains, Georgia.





The Democrat served as president from 1977 to 1981, a period beset by economic and diplomatic crises.



After leaving the White House with low approval ratings, his reputation was restored through humanitarian work which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize.





“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” his son, Chip Carter, said in a statement.



“The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honouring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”





Carter is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



His wife, Rosalynn, who he was married to for 77 years, died in November 2023.





Since 2018 and the death of George HW Bush, he was the oldest surviving US president.