JJ Banda Cannot Be Tried For Any Other Offence Relating To The Occurance At Central Police- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali

JJ BANDA CANNOT BE TRIED FOR ANY OTHER OFFENCE RELATING TO THE OCCURANCE AT CENTRAL POLICE, LET THEM INVESTIGATE THE ABDUCTION INSTEAD @20:00hrs

The ignorance of the UPND govt on the law is worrisome, they make grave mistakes on the constitution, because they are emotive.

Yesterday I was lecturing them on the immunity, tonight I will have to lecture them on ” res judicata”, or “Double jeopardy” which is clearly stipulated in article 18(5) of our constitution.

Article 18(5) reads:

“No person who shows that he has been tried by a competent court for a criminal offence and either convicted or acquitted shall again be tried for that offence or for any other criminal offence of which he could have been convicted at the trial for that offence, except upon the order of a superior court in the course of appeal or review proceedings relating to the conviction or acquittal.”

From this article, JJ Banda cannot be given another charge for the same offence, because the State ought to have put on him all the charges at that time, which is why prosecution is given a leeway to charge a person with many counts on one offence.

Anyway, I will articulate more on that at 20:00hrs.

