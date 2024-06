POLICE PICK JJ BANDA

JJ BANDA DISCHARGED FROM MAINA SOKO

…but immediately picked up by Police Officers and detained at Ibex Hill Police Station….

BREAKING NEWS

Petauke Central Independent Member of Parliament Hon. Emmanuel JayJay Banda,who was abducted two weeks ago, has been discharged from Maina Soko Medical Centre.

However, he was immediately picked up by officers from Police Service Headquarters and is now detained at Ibex Hill Police Station.