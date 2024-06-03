JJ BANDA, IMBOELA, TEMBO in K10M LIBEL SUIT

Special Assistant to the President for Politics LEVY NGOMA is demanding five Million Kwacha in damages from Petauke MP EMMANUEL BANDA, NDC Leader SABOI IMBOELA and PEP Leader SEAN TEMBO for libelous and defamatory statements made against him.

This is in a joint action taken together with UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson for Politics and Mobilization TREVOR MWIINDE who is also demanding a five million Kwacha in damages.

Mr. NGOMA and Mr MWIINDE, have made the demands through their lawyers CHANZA SIKAZWE and advocates, FRIDAY BESA and Associates including OMM BANDA and Company.

Other demands include a full apology and retraction of the malicious, false and libellous defamatory statement on the Facebook pages of Mr TEMBO and Ms. IMBOELA within 72 hours.

The three allegedly accused Mr. NGOMA and MWIINDE together with State House Chief Communications Specialist CLAYSON HAMASAKA of participating in the abduction of Petauke Central Member of Parliament EMMANUEL BANDA.

Meanwhile, Mr NGOMA and Mr MWIINDE have also logged in a formal complaint with Police against THOMAS ZGAMBO of Zambia Whistleblower, Mr. BANDA, SAKWIBA SIKOTA, NDC Leader SABOI IMBOELA and EPP leader SEAN TEMBO.

Speaking after logging in the complaint through their lawyers CHANZA SIKAZWE and FRIDAY BESA said the two denied ever participating in the abduction of Mr. BANDA.

ZNBC