JJ Banda to Speak to the Country on 1st January 2025



Independent Member of Parliament for Petauke Central, Emmanuel JJ Banda has announced that he will speak to the people of Petauke Central on 1st January 2025.





This is according to the information released by his pereonal friend, Lumezi MP, Munir Zulu.



The Speaker of the National Assembly, Nellie Mutti declared the seat vacant following his absence from the House.





Clement Andeleki raised a point-of-order on 15th October 2024 demanding that the status of the MP be known since he has been absent from the House since May 2024.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has since set February 6, 2025, for the Petauke Central parliamentary by-elections

JJ was abducted in May 2024 by known people he has named in court documents filed in the Lusaka High Court.





Instead his ordeal turned a bigger nightmare when he was found, and charged with non-bailable criminal offences on charges stemming from 2015.



In August 2024, police reported that JJ had escaped from custody from Chipàta General Hospital where he was being treated.





In November, 2024, Minister of Home Affairs and Interior Security, Jack Mwiimbu proudly announced that his pfficers had apprehended Banda in Harare and that hè was on his way home to face justice.

It was not to be.