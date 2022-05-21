JOE AND NCHIMUNYA JAILED FOR STEALING CHURCH DOORMAT, CHICKENS….

The Choma Magistrate court has sentenced two men to nine months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing from the church.

This is in a case where Joe Mweenda, 22, was jointly charged with Nchimunya Siangala on two counts of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein.

Byta FM Court Journalist reports that in the first count, on 4th May, 2022, the dual is alleged to have broken into a building, namely a chicken run, and did steal 24 chickens valued at K2, 500.

In the second count, on 10th May, 2022, whilst jointly working together, the accused persons did break into the Christian Mission Church and did steal among other items, six curtains, 17 plastic plates and doormats, all valued at K3, 600.

When called to take a plea before Magistrate Muyambango Munukayubwa, both accused persons pleaded guilty to the offenses.

The accused persons testified that they wanted to share the items stolen from the church and use them at their homes.

They further disclosed that they ate part of the chickens they stole and sold some.

And Munukayubwa sentenced them to nine months after the court found the duo guilty of the offenses charge.