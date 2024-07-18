Joe Biden calls for a ban on AR-15 assault rifles used to sh0ot at Trump

US President Joe Biden has renewed his call for a ban on AR-15 assault rifles following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, putting Republicans in a jam.

On July 13, a gunman identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, clipping the former president in his right ear.

The AR-15 used in the shooting had been purchased legally by Crooks’ father six months earlier. In Pennsylvania, shotguns and rifles, including the AR-15, can be purchased at age 18, while the minimum age to purchase handguns is 21.

“An AR-15 was used in the shooting of Donald Trump, just as it was the assault weapon that killed so many others, including children. It’s time to outlaw them,” Biden said in Las Vegas on Tuesday, while speaking at the 115th NAACP National Convention.

“I did it once, and I will do it again,” he added, possibly referencing his involvement in passing the 1994 assault weapons ban, which expired 10 years later.

Biden’s call for an AR-15 ban could put Republican gun rights proponents in the difficult position of voting against a ban on the weapon that could have killed Trump.

Biden: “More children in America die of a gunshot wound than any other reason. That’s stunning and that is sick… An AR-15 was used in the shooting of Donald Trump, just as it was an assault weapon that killed so many others, including children. It’s time to outlaw them.” pic.twitter.com/AM3QBymzeO

— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) July 16, 2024

Despite the assassination attempt, Trump has said he will continue to protect gun rights if he is reelected in November, a senior adviser to his presidential campaign said on Tuesday.

The adviser said that Trump plans to safeguard gun rights by appointing federal judges who oppose new firearm limits.

“We’ll see a continuation of supporting and defending the Second Amendment, and really where that comes into play is, you know, the judiciary,” Chris LaCivita told Reuters