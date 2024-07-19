Joe Biden reportedly being “receptive” to the possibility of giving up his 2024 re-election campaign

US President, Joe Biden is reportedly being “receptive” to the possibility of giving up his 2024 re-election campaign.

“He’s being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly,” one senior Democratic adviser told CNN late Wednesday.

“He’s gone from saying, ‘Kamala can’t win’ to ‘Do you think Kamala can win?’” the adviser continued. “It’s still unclear where he’s going to land but seems to be listening.

The official added that Biden’s conversations about his future are still continuing in private with those on the Hill.

The Biden campaign, however, dismissed the claim that he was rethinking his re-election bid.

“If the facts matter and they should here is one: President Biden is the Democratic nominee and he is going to win this November,” said a Biden spokesman, Kevin Munoz.

It comes as several high-ranking Democrats including ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer – are said to have held private talks with Biden in recent days amid intensifying calls for him to drop out.

Pelosi told Biden that current polling indicated he couldn’t beat former President Donald Trump and that his staying in the race could destroy Democrats’ chances of winning the House, multiple sources told CNN.