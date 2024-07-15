Joe Biden Shockingly Calls Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump”

It was not a good showing for the President.

President Joe Biden has been under a whole lot of scrutiny as of late. Overall, a lot of this has to do with his horrific debate performance from a few weeks ago. Since that time, Biden has made numerous mistakes which seemingly point towards cognitive decline. Although Biden has maintained that he will not drop out of the Presidential race, Democrats are practically begging for him to step aside. In fact, Kamala Harris is currently being tested in internal polling against Donald Trump.

Following his speech, the reporters in attendance mostly asked him about his competence. Biden grew visibly frustrated while answering the questions. However, he did not that he believes Kamala Harris has what it takes to be President. While he is committed to running in November, perhaps this is all foreshadowing for what is to come. Either way, the President is experience horrible approval ratings, and the Democrats are internally freaking out. Only time will tell whether or not Biden steps down, or stubbornly stays in the race.

Let us know what you think about this gaffe, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to be the end of the Joe Biden campaign? Do you think that the current President should even be running for office come November? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.