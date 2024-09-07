Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden to plead guilty in federal tax case in bid to avoid trial

US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden plans to change his not guilty plea in his federal tax case, his defense attorney said on Thursday just as jury selection was set to begin for the trial.

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell told the judge about Hunter Biden’s plans to change his previous plea, just months after the president’s son was convicted of gun charges in a separate case, but did not provide further details.

Mark Geragos, another Hunter Biden lawyer, said in a text message that the president’s son intends to enter what’s referred to as an Alford plea, an unusual plea under which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.

“There is overwhelming evidence of the defendant’s guilt,” Lowell told the judge. “This can be resolved today. It’s not a complicated issue.”

Hunter Biden is facing misdemeanor and felony charges over what prosecutors say was a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes while pulling in millions of dollars from foreign business entities.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in that case on Nov. 12, and has said he plans to appeal the conviction.