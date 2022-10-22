PoliticsPFUPND Joe Malanji grabs all furniture he donated last month at Bulangililo clinic accusing the kwacha residents of being against him By zamobserver - October 22, 2022 5 76 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Former PF Kwacha Constituency MP Joe Malanji grabs all furniture he donated last month at Bulangililo clinic accusing the kwacha residents of being against him
Kikikikiki, true colors are now coming out.
The source of illegal cash has been nipped off. More hard time is coming as you he battles ACC. For those who got some good cash from Malanji, he is coming for you! Good luck.
Kkkkk. Yess let him grab everything he donated to people including money he gave some individuals to keep hiim power for life.
When you give, do it generously and not on resprocating from the recievers.
Let DEC and ACC also grab choppers.
Hehehehe looks like it was vote buying. If you give from your heart no need to get your stuff back. Bweza shawarma yanga. Lol
Malanji learnt a lot of dirty tricks from PF. He was a good guy under MMD. North west is about fare play, honesty, respect for fellow humans, good character, true Christianity etc.. Mwata you chose to align yourself with the crooks see they have soiled you.