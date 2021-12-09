JOE MALANJI GRANTED BAIL

Former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji has been granted a K10, 000 bail and two working sureties after being in detention for about two days.

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti Money Laundering Investigations Unit in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday charged and arrested Mr Malanji and Fredson Yamba for failure to comply with the law whilst they served as Minister and Secretary to the Treasury

Mr. Yamba was granted bail on Tuesday but Mr Malanji remained detained.

High court Judge Bobo Banda granted Mr. Malanji bail after cancelling some of the conditions set by the DEC for Mr. Malanji’ bail with one of them being that he releases some of the documents which are supposed to be part of the case.

Judge Banda ruled that Mr. MalanJi be given the same bail conditions given to his CO-ACCUSED, THE former secretary to treasury, Fredson Yamba.

Addressing journalists after his release, Mr. Malanji described what is happening as political persecution and not in any way prosecutions.

He states that painting all politicians who are former ministers and members of the Patriotic Front black and thieves is very irresponsible.

QFM NEWS