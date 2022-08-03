CDE JOE MALANJI IS TECHNICALLY DISQUALIFIED BY THE COURT RULINGS ON HIS G12

Unlike Cde Bowman Lusambo’s situation where his recontesting is not only a subject of debate but also potentially challengeable in the Concourt, Cde Joe Malanji’s case is closed.

There cannot be any debate on Cde Malanji’s case now that both the High Court and the Concourt are convinced that he has no Grade 12 academic qualification.

Guided by Article 70. (1) of the Constitution of Zambia which guides that a person is eligible to be elected as a Member of Parliament, if that person has obtained, as a minimum academic qualification, a grade twelve certificate or its equivalent, it goes without effort of any argument that the political road for Cde MALANJI ends today under this electoral cycle (2021-2026) until 2026.

Therefore, Cde Joe Malanji cannot recontest his seat in the forthcoming by-election for Kwacha Constituency in Kitwe District of Copperbelt Province.

For Bowman Lusambo’s situation, another challenge under Article 52 awaits him should he dare to recontest his Kabushi Seat.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi