*JOHABIE LEADS TEAM IN GALAVANTING FOR VOTES IN PETAUKE CENTRAL*



17th January,2026



PETAUKE -Eastern Province UPND Provincial Chairman, Mr. Johabie Mtonga, led his team to Nyika Ward this afternoon to share the development initiatives brought by President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government.





Speaking to the community at the polling station, Mr. Mtonga emphasized that the UPND government cares deeply for the people, which is why programs like the “Cash for Work” initiative have been introduced to support them. He acknowledged the challenges some people are facing in accessing their payments via mobile phones and assured the gathering that he would immediately contact Lusaka to address the issue.





Addressing residents of Zuzu Village and Chimutobe, Mr. Mtonga highlighted the key achievements of President Hichilema’s administration, including the introduction of free education. He urged the people to recognize these developments and to ensure they continue benefiting from UPND’s progressive policies by voting for Saverian Lungu in the upcoming election on February 6th.





Mr. Mtonga also called on local leaders to distribute “Cash for Work” funds and relief maize fairly. He reminded them that President Hakainde Hichilema has promised no one in the country will die of hunger, regardless of their political affiliation. “The national cake must be shared equally because we are all Zambians,” he said.





In closing, he urged the people of Nyika Ward to vote for the UPND candidate, warning that failing to do so might lead to missed opportunities for development. “If you want progress to continue, vote for UPND. If you don’t, you’ll only have yourselves to blame,” he added.





The UPND Provincial chairman said government under President Hakainde Hichilema remains committed to delivering development, promoting equity, and ensuring no Zambian is left behind.



ENDS////



UPND EASTERN PROVINCE MEDIA TEAM