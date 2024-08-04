Johann Rupert from South Africa has surpassed Aliko Dangote to become the richest person in Africa.

According to Bloomberg, Rupert’s wealth has grown to $13.65 billion, making him the 154th richest person in the world.

Dangote’s net worth was $13.6 billion as of Friday, August 2, 2024, about $50 million less than Rupert’s wealth placing the Kano-born business mogul as the 156th richest person in the world.

From January to August 2024, Rupert’s wealth grew by $1.21 billion. On the other hand, Dangote’s wealth dropped by a lot because the Naira lost a lot of value.

Rupert’s wealth comes mostly from Cie Financière Richemont, which is the world’s biggest luxury watchmaker and a publicly shared company that makes and sells luxury goods.

On the other hand, most of Dangote’s wealth comes from his 86% share in Dangote Cement, which is sold on the stock market.