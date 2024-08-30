John Cena explained why he doesn’t want to have kids and how that conversation played out with his wife.

The actor opened up on the Club Shay Shay podcast about why he’s choosing to remain childless.

“I don’t want them,” John said. “I have a certain curiosity about life, and I also know the investment that it takes.”

“And my biggest fear is, as someone who’s driven — many times stubborn and selfish — I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don’t think I’m personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent because I want to live life for all it is.”

“And I still have a lot to do. And I still want to do a lot. I have a wonderful partner I do it with. We’ve had open conversations about this. We share the same values.”

John has been married to Shay Shariatzadeh since 2020, and they had conversations about not having children early in their relationship, a topic that has impacted his past relationships.

John’s previous six-year relationship with fellow WWE star Nikki Bella ended after she opened up about her desire for children.