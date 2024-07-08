John Cena to retire from wrestling in 2025

Renowned actor and wrestler John Cena has officially announced his retirement from competing in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) events.

The unexpected announcement came during his appearance at the WWE Money in the Bank event in Canada, much to the surprise of his fans.

Cena, 47, who transitioned to acting 18 years ago, revealed that his final in-ring competition will take place in 2025 as part of a farewell tour. Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Cena has achieved world champion status 16 times since joining WWE in 2001.

“Tonight I officially announce my retirement from the WWE,” Cena told the stunned crowd in Toronto, who responded with chants of “thank you Cena.”

He expressed his gratitude by saying, “What an incredible gesture of kindness.” Wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with “The Last Time is Now” and his trademark denim shorts, he thanked WWE fans for “letting me play in the house that you built for so many years.”

In a subsequent press conference, Cena shared that he plans to remain part of the WWE family in some capacity, despite feeling physically “at my end.” This announcement marks the end of an era for many fans who have followed Cena’s illustrious career in professional wrestling.

Cena made his acting debut in 2006 with the film “The Marine” and has since appeared in numerous big-budget films, including “The Suicide Squad,” “Fast & Furious 9,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Since 2018, Cena has performed in WWE part-time as his acting career flourished.

Earlier this year, Cena made headlines with a memorable appearance at the Academy Awards, where he participated in a skit that saw him naked, save for a strategically placed envelope.

Outside of his wrestling and acting careers, Cena is also known for his extensive charitable work. He is the all-time most requested celebrity by children involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and holds a Guinness World Record for the number of wishes granted to children with critical illnesses.