BBC; John Chiti was rejected by his biological father because of his albinism. As a child, he was unaware of his condition and the discrimination it brought.



His mum remarried and he was adopted into a new family. Then his innocence was shattered one sunny day when he eagerly joined other kids playing.



“I saw my friends playing, so I ran to join them but they started running away. I thought it was a game, so I kept chasing them. When they finally stopped, they told me: ‘We don’t want to play with you, albino.’”



Confused, John asked what “albino” meant. His dad responded: “You’re special, you’re loved.”



His life took a tragic turn when his mum passed away, revealing a painful truth. John learned that the man he had always called “Dad” was not his biological father.



John was sent to a boarding school. It was there that he discovered a passion for music, leading the school band and playing the guitar. He went on to gain national fame, releasing his music for radio only, so nobody knew what he looked like.



When John decided to reveal his identity, the first time he walked on stage…



“Everyone went silent. It was a shock. They’d never seen a person with albinism in the limelight.”



Today, through his Albinism Foundation Zambia (AFZ), John Chiti has significantly changed attitudes towards people with albinism in his country.



Hear more of John’s story on Outlook: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/w3ct5p50