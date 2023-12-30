JOHN GENERAL TO APPEAR IN COURT NEXT MONTH

BISHOP John Nundwe, alias John General, who is accused of rape, is supposed to present himself in court next month following his recent arrest.

Daily Mail has learnt that the Miracle Impact Ministries International Church overseer has been going to court in readiness for formal appearance but the indictment is yet to be cause-listed.

Yesterday, Bishop Nundwe’s police bond was extended to next year January 8, when he is likely to appear at court for possible allocation of the case or plea.

Police last month issued a statement indicating that the 51-year-old is accused of raping a married woman in her matrimonial home.

This was after the 26-year-old victim approached the man of God for prayers following miscarriages.

The bishop is alleged to have gone to the victim’s home to pray for her but ended up allegedly raping her.

Credit:Daily Mail