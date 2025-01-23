John General’s secret texts exposed

By GRACE CHAILE

MESSAGES retrieved from John Nundwe, also known as Bishop John General, revealed that he told his female member to go to him so they could make a baby.

Nundwe, the overseer of Miracle Impact Ministries International in Matero Township, is facing trial in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court on charges of raping a married member of his congregation, who had suffered miscarriages and was desperately in need of a child.

According to testimony from Jeff Sitali, a cyber security analyst, messages retrieved from Nundwe’s phone revealed a conversation with the alleged survivor .

The messages showed that the woman had been trying to communicate with Nundwe, seeking his help to have a child. Nundwe responded with a message saying “Bwela tupange,” which translates to “come, we make.”

However, on the day of the alleged incident, November 22, 2023, there was no communication from Nundwe to the survivor. Instead, she made four attempts to contact Nundwe, including a video call and three audio calls, which remained unanswered.

Sitali testified that while his team was able to retrieve some messages from Nundwe’s phone, others were not available due to possible deletion or the use of disappearing messages.

The case has been adjourned to February 26 and 28.