JOHN HOWARD MAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER ARGUEMENTS WITH WIFE OVER SALARY

A 37-year-old man of John Howard area in Lusaka has committed suicide after arguing with his wife about the salary he brought home.

The deceased identified as Ronald Kavuma ended his life around 12:00 hours yesterday.

The incident has been confirmed by Deputy police spokesperson Danny Mwale.

Mwale said the police were alerted and rushed to the scene where the deceased was found lying on the floor wity the cable believed to have been used to hang himself still tied around his neck.

He stated the body has since been deposited in the University Teaching Hospitals mortuary awaiting postmortem.

And the Police have opened an inquiry file into the matter.