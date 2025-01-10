John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen take refuge from LA wildfires in a hotel

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have sought refuge at a hotel with their four children, four dogs, and a pet bearded dragon as the horrific Palisades Fire rips through the area near her California home.

The former model, 39, told fans that she and the 12-time Grammy winner, 46, were packing their essential belongings and leaving their Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased in 2020, with their four kids: Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, and Wren, both 1.

“This is surreal,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday alongside a selfie of herself packing in her closet.

“I’m very scared now. Packing.”

With their four dogs and a bearded dragon in tow, Teigen told fans that they were making their way to a safe area.

“4 kids, 4 dogs and a bearded dragon walk into a hotel,” she captioned a video of them in a hotel room.

“We are ok as of right now, and I felt weird saying that with so many people we know and don’t who are not ok,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Thank you for reaching out. Looking for any and all ways to help our community right now, please send anything you see.”

“And God bless the firefighters and all first responders,” she concluded.

The family is one of the tens of thousands who have been forced to flee their homes in Pacific Palisades and neighboring areas.

Four fires have ravaged Los Angeles County, taking over 27,000 acres of land with zero containment in the Palisades, Eaton and Sunset fires.

It’s believed that the blazes are being fueled by strong winds, “dry fuels” and low humidity.