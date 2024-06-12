John Sangwa speaks out on trending video

JOHN Sangwa State Counsel says Zambians should brace themselves for more propaganda as has been the case with a video that has gone viral, seemingly attacking former President Edger Lungu yet the interview was done soon after the election in 2021.

Mr Sangwa SC said the two minutes, 52 second video clip was part of a two- and half-hour long interview that took place soon after the election in 2021, and was broadcast in two segments.

"Many such clips will emerge, but context is always important. That portion of the interview was in response to a question I was asked as to why, according to the interviewer, I appear not to fear those in authority