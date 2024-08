Sangwa writes HH, cautions him against altering the Constitution

By Taonga Tembo

CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel says it is commendable that President Hakainde Hichilema has so far not succumbed to the temptation of creating or amending the Constitution.



And Sangwa says President Hichilema should respect the constitutional limitations of his office and do better than his predecessor, Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile, Sangwa says