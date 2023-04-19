Join Us To Condemn And Stop The UPND Planned Violence Ahead Of Tomorrow’s By-elections- Fred M’membe

JOIN US TO CONDEMN AND STOP THE UPND PLANNED VIOLENCE AHEAD OF TOMORROW’S BY-ELECTIONS

Leaders with uncontrolled appetites for electoral victory will have no scruples deploying violence as an electoral tool. In this video, a well known Senior UPND official has indicated that opponents will be beaten ahead of Thursday, April 20, 2023 Chitimukulu Ward By-election in Chililabombwe District on the Copperbelt.’



The Socialist Party Zambia media team in Chililabombwe reported today that:

“Last night a horde of UPND cadres in six vehicles invaded the Socialist Party (SP) campaign camp in Area X of Chitimukulu Ward in Chililabombwe, beating, abducting and assaulting 5 SP members and forcibly grabbing their phones and an SP Toyota Land Cruiser that they found at the camp.



The UPND after beating, harassing and assaulting the 5 SP members later took them to Chililabombwe police station and ordered the police to detain them. They concocted lies claiming that our people were carrying guns and were dishing out money.

As a Party we wish to put the record straight that none of our members were carrying guns. Our team was at the campaign camp when UPND thugs ambushed them.



We demand for the immediate release of our people and our vehicle. We call upon the police to act professionally and not to succumb to the undue pressure from UPND cadres who are using the power of incumbency to order the police on what to do.

The UPND have realised that they can not win the elections in Chililabombwe and have resorted to intimidation, violence, vote buying and their usual lies and propaganda.



We want to urge the public to ignore the lies and falsehoods the UPND is running on their propaganda social media platforms claiming that our people had guns and were going round dishing out money to the electorates. The truth is that UPND thugs raided our camp, abducted our comrades and forcibly grabbed our vehicle.”



We condemn this violence and ask the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to intervene.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party Zambia