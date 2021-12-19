The Joint Investigation Team is investigating a pay-out of $53m by Government to Savenda Management Services as alleged compensation for works not done on a contract with the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

The FRA contracted Savenda Management Services to build 98 storage warehouse in 79 rural sites at a cost of $75m. The project was being done under the Advanced African Solutions (ADAS). However the project was delayed as Government didn’t provide counterpart funding.

Savenda sued Government for damages and an out-of-court settlement that was done, saw Government pay Savenda Management Services $53million as compensation or damages. But the warehouses in rural areas have never been done. So, the Joint Investigations Team is pursuing the matter to recover the $53m.

In October 2017, Government announced that it had selected Savenda Management Services as lead contractor for the Advanced African Solutions’ project (ADAS) to build 98 warehouses for the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) in 79 rural sites in the country. The appointment by the United States-based ADAS was going to be formalized and contained in the Heads of Agreement (HOA).

ADAS is a specialized agribusiness project developer and finance arranger for African sovereign states, focusing on empowering smallholder farmers and increasing national food security across Africa. According to a letter dated September 27, 2017 from ADAS Chief Executive Officer, Craig Bayley, to Savenda Group Chairman, Clever Mpoha, the Zambian company was selected to perform the erection of 98 warehouses across 79 rural sites.

Photo Insert: Savenda Management Services Global Managing Director, Clever Mpoha, signs an MoU with Advanced African Solutions Limited CEO, Craig Bayley, in Lusaka. Picture: Angela Ntentabunga.

SOURCE: https://eagleonezambia.com/2021/12/18/acc-investigating-a-53m-illegal-pay-out-to-savenda/