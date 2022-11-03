Joint Investigation Team Search Former DPP Lillian Siyuni’s House

COMBINED SECURITY TEAM SEARCH FORMER DPP’S HOUSE

The former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lillian Siyuni has had her house searched by a combined team of DEC, Zambia Intelligence Security Service, Police and ACC officers for unspecified documents.

According to sources close to the search, the combined team has been looking for documents that can allegedly implicate State House and expose the UPND government.

The combined has however not issued any official statement on this reported search.

Siyuni has been in a protracted legal battle with the UPND Administration that has led to her being dropped though she has taken the fight to court to challenge her dismissal.