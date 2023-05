JIT SEARCHING MUSUKWA’S HOME IN CHILILABOMBWE DESPITE HIS ABSCENCE

CHILILABOMBWE-Tuesday, 16th May 2023

Joint Investigative Team comprising Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Zambia Police (ZP) are currently conducting a search at the house of former Minister of Mines and Minerals Development and current PF National Chairperson for Mines, Hon Richard MUSUKWA in Chililabombwe.

A check at 11 Mopani Drive, revealed the team encamped at his house turning everything upside down.