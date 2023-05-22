JOINT SECURITY WINGS SEIZE MUSUKWA’S PROPERTY

By Correspondent

EIGHT officers from the Joint Investigations Team have raided former Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa’s State Lodge property.



Officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) led by Emmanuel Khondowe stormed Musukwa’s property around 11 hours and started searching for unknown items before seizing it.



The officers were heard saying that they had specific instructions and demanded for cooperation from Musukwa.



This happened when Musukwa’s challenged the search and seizure of his 7 apartments.

(JIT officers leave Musukwa’s property in State Lodge)