JOINT TEAM SEARCH MULUBWA’S FARM

“But search yields nothing”

Lusaka-9th December 2021

A joint team of investigations has searched the farm belonging to Chat Breweries Chairman, Goodward Mulubwa.

The search warrant showed that the joint team was searching for allegedly stolen motor vehicles, cash money and illegal articles.

The team found nothing.

The farm is located in Mapili area, Chief Mungule’s area in Chisamba.

And Police have not arrested anyone regarding the assassination attempt made on Mr. Mulubwa that occurred a few weeks ago.

Mr. Mulubwa sustained multiple gun shots wounda when thieves attacked him at his house.

Police are yet to make headways regarding the thieves. And the family wanted to understand the role of the neighbours that were found inside the house premises during the attack on the Mulubwas.