JOMO SONO ORDERS ORLANDO PIRATES TO STOP USING JERSEY NUMBER 10



“Until I die”

Jomo Sono says: I never said Orlando Pirates must CONTINUE TO USE my Jersey Number 10.

I said they must retire it completely in the local games



The Orlando Pirates chairman approached me, and we discussed the matter. I gave them permission to use my Orlando Pirates jersey number temporarily for the CAF Champions League tournaments. However, no player from Orlando Pirates will wear Jersey Number 10 during PSL or other competitions outside of the CAF Champions League.



I specifically gave Patrick Maswanganyi my blessing to wear that jersey with honor during the CAF Champions League. The Orlando Pirates Jersey Number 10 will remain retired, and I will only unretire it for someone who truly pours their soul into the game and only if that person is better than me in my prime—and that decision will be made by me, Jomo Sono. I won’t just unretire it lightly; I poured so much of my soul into that Jersey Number 10. I sacrificed a lot for it, even on my wedding day—I ran to the field to help Orlando Pirates win against Highlands Park. We won that game with 3 goals. I played for that jersey with pride and honor, and if I ever find someone better than I was in my prime, I will definitely consider unretiring it.



I even told Irvin Khoza, and he respected my decision. He knows how much Orlando Pirates means to him