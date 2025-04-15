Jonas’ past remarks on Trump raise concerns over U.S. Special Envoy appointment

Jonas’s past remarks on Trump raise concerns over U.S. Special Envoy appointment



Mcebisi Jonas’s appointment as South Africa’s special envoy to the United States has sparked controversy due to his past remarks about U.S. President Donald Trump.



In 2020, Jonas described Trump as a “racist, homophobic, narcissistic right-winger,” comments that have resurfaced as the former deputy finance minister prepares to engage with U.S. officials and private-sector leaders.



Jonas’s sharp criticism of Trump, who is currently in office, has raised questions about the potential strain it could place on diplomatic relations between South Africa and the U.S.



Some have suggested that these remarks could hinder his efforts to mend the strained ties between the two nations or even prevent him from gaining entry to the U.S. at all.



While Jonas’s new role as special envoy is separate from an ambassadorial position following the expulsion of South Africa’s former ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, in March his controversial past could complicate his diplomatic mission.



Critics argue that his outspoken criticism of Trump may be seen as a liability in a period of heightened political sensitivity.



Despite this, the South African government has maintained that Jonas’s extensive political experience and role in international economic forums make him a suitable choice for the mission. However, his ability to navigate the delicate U.S. political landscape remains uncertain amid the ongoing debate over his suitability for the role.