JONAS SHAKAFUSWA ON CHRISTOPHER SHAKAFUSWA DETENTION AND ARREST

“My first seed, today we were supposed to celebrate Africa freedom day by watching our boys play against legendary Barcelona. Little did I know that your bravery of opposing Police excitement of taking a battalion of 200 officers to retrieve 2 vehicle from ECL residence will deny you freedom on the day we commemorate African Freedom day.

African freedom day is not a day for idiots. It is a day for nationalist who believe Africa deserves the best. Africa deserves freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of procession, freedom to be head. I opposed PF and their excessiveness.

I always looked down on Kampyongo thinking that it was because of his education background and tribal hatred of our people that led him to abuse the Police.

Today your learned uncle Jack Mwiimbu is the Minister. He has detained you for fighting for the right of our people and check on Police excessiveness. Yes I fought Bemba intolerance. I will fight Tonga intolerance. Am very proud of you.

This incident should give you impetuous to fight for the freedom of this Country. Am happy you haven’t been arrested for stealing. But fighting for the good of those who dispised you. Enjoy your sleep in the cells knowing that God does not come from their Province.

TESHI CHISHI CHA BA MA NYINAWABO”