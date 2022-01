Niece to former Katuba member of parliament Jonas Shakafuswa Nivea has died.

The young lady took her own life in unclear circumstance.

Her uncle posted on his Facebook about the passing on of the lady with the writings;

But why Nivea. You could at least talked to me. Why why why than take your own life

Mandevu lawmaker Christopher Shakafuswa wrote:

Lost my niece last night, sad to comprehend how a young girl @20 years with a bright future would take her own life.