By Chilufya Tayali



JONAS WAS SUSPENDED FOR BEING ACCUSED OF WALKING OUT ON MAGISTRATE WALUSIKU NOT CORRUPTION

I have seen some UPND propaganda alleging that Jonas Zimba was suspended due to corruption, but that is not true.

I will not want to argue with LAZ on their decision but let’s not accuse people falsely or intimidate them because they are on the opposite side.

