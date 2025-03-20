Jonathan Majors, 35, has confirmed his marriage to Meagan Good, 43.

While promoting his new film, Magazine Dreams, on Sherri on Wednesday, March 19, Majors confirmed that he secretly married Good and spoke their wedding.

Host Sherri Shepherd, 57, told the actor, 35, that she knew he “found love” with Good, 43, but was surprised to read that he reportedly tied the knot on Tuesday, March 18.

“I said to Meagan yesterday, I said, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life,'” Majors said and began tearing up. “I love that woman so much. So how it had happened — well, Lord, Sherri thank you. We fell in love.”

“We finally got to do it, but it was always the plan,” he added.

The Creed III star noted that he received his father-in-law’s blessing before he and Good said “I do.”

“I asked her father for permission… If that was alright, and he said, ‘That’s cool,'” Majors shared. “It was a longer conversation. So it was always the plan.”

Majors’ mother officiated the ceremony.

“My mother came. My mother’s a pastor, and she came from Dallas where I’m from,” Majors said. “We had my mom come, and she came to the L.A. screening [of Magazine Dreams]. My mother had never been to one of my screenings. And we had told her that, ‘Hey we’re gonna do this thing.’ And we did. My mother married us yesterday. Her mother was there.”

“We had these rings, and we got them engraved in Hawaii after I spoke with her father again,” Majors explained.