Jordan’s King rejects any attempts to displace Palestinians in Gaza

A statement released by Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court, which oversees King Abudullah II’s official engagements, says a call took place today between the King and Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“His Majesty stressed the need to put a stop to settlement activities, expressing rejection of any attempts to annex land and displace the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, calling for ensuring Palestinians’ steadfastness on their land,” the statement reads.

The King further called for greater international efforts to maintain the ceasefire and increase the humanitarian response to the area.